Human rights commissioner calls on Malta to improve migrant protection

In a letter addressed to the Home Affairs Minister, the Commissioner highlighted the need to lift obstacles to migrant integration

maria_pace
1 February 2018, 12:29pm
by Maria Pace
Human Rights Commissioner Nils Muižnieks
The Commissioner for human rights has urged Malta to improve the protection and integration of migrants.  

In a letter addressed to the Home Affairs Minister, Michael Farrugia and National Security of Malta published today, Commissioner Nils Muižnieks expressing appreciation for Malta’s policy changes to end the automatic detention of migrant and its participation in the EU refugee relocation programme.

The letter sent to Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia
 The Commissioner highlighted the need to lift obstacles to migrant integration, such as the lack of affordable housing, distinctions between refugees and beneficiaries of other forms of international protection concerning social security benefits, bureaucratic barriers to migrants’ access to the labour market and their exploitation, as well as barriers to quick and effective family reunification and access to citizenship.

“Family reunification and access to citizenship are crucial elements to get migrant integration right. Malta should ensure that all migrants in need of international protection are entitled to family reunification in a prompt, flexible and effective manner and should facilitate the access of long-term residents to citizenship,” the letter read.

The Commissioner also invited Malta to tackle shortcomings in the work of the Refugee Appeals Board and to provide a full judicial review of its decisions.

