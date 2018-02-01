Embassy complex to transform into four-star hotel

The Embassy complex in Valletta which currently houses a shopping mall and cinemas will be redeveloped into a four-star hotel after the Planning Board gave its approval for the project to go ahead.

In a statement, the Planning Authority said that the main design of the building would remain identical to what exists today, with only minimal works set to be carried out with the introduction of a number of windows. Internally, the main structure will also be retained. All existing partitions will be demolished to make way for 82 guest rooms.

The hotel will be the first four-star hotel in Valletta.

The ground floor will include the hotel’s reception and a commercial area.

While the hotel's entrance will be in Strait street, the entrance to the commercial premises will remain on St Lucija street.

The existing upper floor area of the complex, which today is cluttered with all the services for the cinemas, will be transformed into a breakfast area, a bar with outdoor seating facilities and a pool.