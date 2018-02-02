Air Malta registers encouraging growth in last three months

Early figures show that Air Malta has registered a good level of growth between November 2017 to January 2018, with the airline growing by 21% more compared to the same previous period, the airline said in a press release today.

Air Malta operated 1,050 flights and over 328,000 passengers travelled on it between November and January. Month on month, it registered a +18% growth in passenger in November, and +24% in December.

In January, it is expected to have carried over 97,400 passengers, a 22% growth over January 2017, the airline said.

Tourism minister Konrad Mizzi said that the government was “very encouraged by the results of the new Air Malta products.”

“We have embarked on a growth strategy for the airline and such results are encouraging as we strive to achieve break even by the end of March 2018”, the minister maintained.

“These results show a healthy growth phase for the airline. Italy is performing very well with our Rome, Milan and Catania achieving above average growth,“ Paul Sies, Air Malta chief commercial officer said.

“Impressive increase were also registered on Munich, Amsterdam and Vienna on which we have doubled our capacity from a three times weekly operation to a daily one. In September 2017 we made a significant change in our strategy with the introduction of Go Light, our hand luggage only fare. This product is helping us positioning ourselves better in the market.”

Air Malta chairman Charles Mangion highlighted that this was the first time in several years that the airline was seeing growth in the double digits, month on month.