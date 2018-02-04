V18 sculptures vandalised in Valletta two days after being set up

A set of sculptures that depict popular Maltese sayings were vandalised overnight.

V18 chairman, Jason Micallef, published pictures of the vandalism on his Facebook account earlier this morning.

The set of sculptures named, ‘Hekk jghid il-Malti’, were set up around the island just two days ago.

Jason Micallef Mghandix kliem iebes bizzejjed biex dalghodu nikkundanna bil-qawwa kollha l-vandalizmu sfaccat li sar fuq il-progett ta' Valletta 2018 "Hekk Jghid il-Malti" li nedejna jumejn biss ilu. Dawn huma atti...

Contacted by this newspaper, Micallef expressed his disappointment, saying that “This is vandalism of the worst case, and I can’t understand why someone would do something like this.”

Micallef said that the vandalism had been reported to the police.

“The sculptures will be repaired and restored to their former self, but I am still saddened and furious about this vandalism,” he said.