MPs to debate PN motion to retake Zonqor from the American University of Malta
Parliament is this evening debating a private member’s motion filed by the Opposition asking for the land at Zonqor Point in Marsaskala to be returned to the public after the American University of Malta's failure to attract enough students
The Nationalist Party wants the land granted to Sadeen Education Investment for the construction of a university campus in Marsaskala to be returned to the public.
In January, the Opposition tabled a private member’s motion asking Parliament to retake the land at Zonqor Point.
The debate is happening this evening.
The PN’s action was prompted by revelations that the American University of Malta only managed to start its first academic year with 23 students last September. The Opposition is arguing that the poor student intake shows that the project is not viable and it makes no sense developing the pristine land at Zonqor.
The AUM is currently operating from its campus in Bormla, which is being developed. Both the Prime Minister and the Education Minister have insisted that no development should take place at Zonqor until the Bormla campus is used to full capacity.
At the start of the year, the AUM laid off all its full-time academic staff and recruited fewer lecturers to make up for the poor student numbers.
Background
- The AUM project caused controversy in 2015 when the government initially allocated a site measuring 90,000 square metres in an outside development zone at Zonqor for the development of a university campus hosting 4,000 students.
- The ODZ area was scaled back after public pressure, with the project proponents agreeing to split the campus between Bormla and Marsaskala.
- Controversy on a different level ensued because Sadeen, the Jordanian company behind the project, had no previous experience in the educational field.
- In December 2015, Parliament approved the land transfer to Sadeen in a marathon sitting that lasted all night. The Opposition voted against.
- The land transfer contract and 99-year lease agreement was signed in March 2016.
- AUM was given a university licence by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education in September 2016.
- The AUM started its first academic year in September 2017 with 23 students.