MPs to debate PN motion to retake Zonqor from the American University of Malta

The Nationalist Party wants the land granted to Sadeen Education Investment for the construction of a university campus in Marsaskala to be returned to the public.

In January, the Opposition tabled a private member’s motion asking Parliament to retake the land at Zonqor Point.

The debate is happening this evening.

The PN’s action was prompted by revelations that the American University of Malta only managed to start its first academic year with 23 students last September. The Opposition is arguing that the poor student intake shows that the project is not viable and it makes no sense developing the pristine land at Zonqor.

The AUM is currently operating from its campus in Bormla, which is being developed. Both the Prime Minister and the Education Minister have insisted that no development should take place at Zonqor until the Bormla campus is used to full capacity.

At the start of the year, the AUM laid off all its full-time academic staff and recruited fewer lecturers to make up for the poor student numbers.

Background