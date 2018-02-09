Civil Society Network asks police to protect makeshift Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial

Civil Society Network this morning requested that the Valletta Police protect the makeshift memorial dedicated to the assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

CSN said that the memorial located in Great Siege Square in Valletta was erected by the people for the people. The organisation said that it is a common occurrence for civilians to erect a makeshift memorial in prominent national monument.

Earlier this week, Labour Valletta councillor Ray Azzopardi filed a motion for discussion that calls for the removal of the Daphne Caruana Galizia mementoes that have been placed on the Great Siege monument.

Azzopardi had said that Caruana Galizia shrine was a defacement of national monument and asked the Valletta council to take a position with immediate effect and clean up what has been affixed onto this monument.

The motion received much criticism, with The Civil Society Network, which organised the first national protests following Caruana Galizia’s murder, saying it disagreed with the councillor’s approach.

CSN said is was in the process of formally applying for a crowd-funded memorial in this square, which would be a reminder and acknowledgement of Caruana Galizia's life and work.

An event organised by the Civil Society Network, l-Awturi, il-Kenniesa and #OccupyJustics will take place on 16 February, four months after Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed. The event, called 'Demanding Justice' will take place in front of the memorial.