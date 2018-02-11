Updated | Carnival in full swing in Valletta

Triton 18 Carnival Ball, which was cancelled last night, will take place tonight at Triton Square

tia_reljic
11 February 2018, 12:01pm
by Tia Reljic

People have made the most of the improved weather and flocked to Valletta, where oats and dancers can be seen parading down the capital’s main streets.

Despite Saturday festivities being cancelled due to stormy weather, equipment damages, and technical failures, Carnival events are expected to carry on as expected today.

Technical issues have since been fixed, and the Triton 18 Carnival Ball, which was planned for yesterday evening, will take place tonight at 7pm.

The program for the day is as follows:

Main Streets around Valletta – 12.30pm

Carnival Floats Parade at Castille Place, Valletta. The defilé will proceed via the Granaries, Great Siege Road, Floriana, Glormu Cassar Avenue, Castille Place, Merchants Street, Archbishop Street, St John’s Street, Republic Street, City Gate, the Triton Fountain Area, Sarria Road and St Publius Road, Floriana.

St George’s Square, Republic Street – 2.00pm – 8pm

The programme starts in St George’s Square and sees the participation of Category C Companies followed by a defilé featuring the King Carnival Float, grotesque masks, Companies D, satirical floats, Triumphal Floats A, B and C and Company Floats Category A. Following this activity a defilé will proceed up Republic Street.

Triton Square – 7pm till late

Triton 18 Carnival Ball will take place around the fountain outside the city entrance. All Carnival companies and the public are invited. The event will feature local DJs and a live performance by the Big Band Brothers. The event will carry on till late.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
Tia Reljic
Tia Reljic
