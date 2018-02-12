Malta's resident population stands at 460,297

People under 18 made up 17% of the total population, while a further 18.8% were aged 65 and over

maria_pace
12 February 2018, 3:32pm
by Maria Pace

The total resident population as of 31 December 2016 stands at 460,297, fast approaching the half a million mark.

The total resident population includes both Maltese and foreign residents, with 11.8% of the population being foreigners.

End-of-year total population estimation: 2015 - 2016
NSO statistics revealed that in 2016, 8,968 EU nationals came to Malta, while 3,226 left. On the other hand, 6,687 non-EU nationals came while another 4,119 left.

When compared to 2015, the population increase was mainly due to net migration. 

Population pyramid as at 31st December 2016
Since 2014, the majority of population was composed of males, whereas in the past it used to consist of greater numbers of women.

This could also be contributed to net migration, as when one looks at Maltese population, women still trump in majority.

The NSO statistic also reveals that life expectancy at birth for 2016 stood at 80.6 years for males and 84.4 years for females, while life expectancy at age 65 stood at 19.7 years for males and 22.1 years for females.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
