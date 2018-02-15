Jason Azzopardi had given Bulebel land to factories, PL says

The Nationalist Party and Jason Azzopardi lacked credibility when it came to environmental matters such as the Bulebel Industrial Estate extension, the Labour Party said today, since it was PN MP Jason Azzopardi himself who had given that stretch of land over for the construction of factories.

“The transfer of land came into effect from 1 December 2009 by means of legal notice 87 of 2010,” the PL said, “PN environment spokesperson Azzopardi cannot be credible when he condems the MIP for looking into the possibility of using the land in Bulebel, when it was he himself who had passed it on for factory use.”

“Above all, this shows how Adrian Delia’s “new way” is not new at all. When it came to him appointing an environmental spokesperson, he chose an MP who had voted in favour of the biggest extension in development zones, and one whose name is connected to scandals related to the use of public land.”

This showed not only how hypocritical Azzopardi was, but also exposed the lack of political judgement Adrian Delia had, the Labour Party maintained.

“Jason Azzopardi can say lots of thing, but when he had the power to do something, he acted in a different way. This differs from what the current government is doing - even in cases where land can be used for industrial purposes, it is still undertaking consultation and working on finding alternative [land].”