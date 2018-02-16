Mintoff photo to stay at memorial as reminder of years of violence, corruption, activists say

A sizeable crowd of people gathered outside the law courts this evening, to commemorate four months since the brutal murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Speakers at the vigil made reference to the three photos – those of Karin Grech, who was killed by a letter-bomb addressed to her father in 1977, Raymond Caruana, who died after a drive-by shooting at a Nationalist Party club in 1986, and of former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff – which had been placed by Caruana Galizia’s photo at her memorial in front of the Great Siege monument.

Their overarching message was that the photo of Mintoff, who died of natural causes and was despised by Caruana Galizia, would not be removed from the memorial – although it appeared to have been placed behind a flower pot, partly obscuring it.

Mintoff’s photo would serve as a memory of the “political violence and corruption” of the 1970s and 80s, the speakers said.

Referring to this week’s local council meeting discussing a motion to remove the memorial, Louisanne Vassallo from Occupy Justice said that “we have witnessed some of the hate Daphne had to endure.”

“What kind of government objects to the mourning of a journalist who was murdered?,” she asked, “What kind of government wants us to be out of site and out of mind,” she said, in a reference to a post by government MP Glen Bedingfield, who had said the Caruana Galizia memorial should be placed somewhere innocuous.

“Little has changed since the brutal murder, and little has changed in Malta for decades,” Kevin Wain of the Civil Society Network said.

“We have Mintoff’s photo [at the memorial] to remind us of those years of violence,” he highlighted.

Photo cards were handed out to those in attendance, as flowers and candles were placed before the memorial.

As the brief commemoration ended, people made the peace sign and sung the national anthem.

Activists will be meeting again on 16 March, five months from the murder.