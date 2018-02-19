PD requests parliamentary discussion on Bulebel industrial estate extension

The Democratic Party (PD) has written to the chairman of the parliamentary committee on Environment and Planning Development, requesting a discussion on the proposed extension of the Bulebel industrial estate.

The committee will tonight be continuing its discussion on the Planning Authority’s fuel station policy, which was initiated upon a request by the PD MPs, but the party has now written to chairman Alex Muscat for the industrial estate to also be discussed.

In its letter, the PD said that the extension is planned to take up roughly 157,000 sq.m of land the Department of Agriculture has classified as being high-quality agricultural land, which also includes the protected Wied iz-Zring.

“This area is tied to the history of Zejtun, and include a part of the area where Punic remains are regularly discovered,” added the PD.

The PD said that if one were to take a “demographic snapshot” of Malta today, and compare it with 1988, it was clear Outside Development Zone land, was being threatened.

“Therefore since the area is listed as one which requires more studies and evaluation, we ask that this relevant subject be discussed in this committee, as outlined in its objectives,” said the PD.