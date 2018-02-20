Updated | Daphne Caruana Galizia photo returned to Valletta memorial

Photos of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Dom Mintoff, Karin Grech and Raymond Caruana were removed on Monday night from the foot of the Great Siege monument • Journalist's photo returns on Tuesday afternoon

yannick_pace
20 February 2018, 10:07am
by Yannick Pace
Photos of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Karin Grech, Raymond Caruana and Dom Mintoff have been removed from a makeshift memorial in honour of the slain journalist
Photos of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Karin Grech, Raymond Caruana and Dom Mintoff have been removed from a makeshift memorial in honour of the slain journalist

Updated 6pm

A photo of Daphne Caruana Galizia has returned at the foot of the Great Siege monument in Valletta on Tuesday afternoon.

Photos of the murdered journalist, former prime minister Dom Mintoff and murder victims Karin Grech and Raymond Caruana were removed by an unknown individual on Monday night.

The monument in front of the law courts has turned into a makeshift memorial since Caruana Galizia's brutal murder on 16 October last year. However, last week, photographs of fMintoff, Caruana and Grech appeared overnight along that of Caruana Galizia after the Valletta council turned down a motion by a Labour councillor to clean up the monument and remove the memorial.

On Monday night, the photographs were replaced by a number of messages exhalting Grech and Mintoff.

“Dear Karen, you were killed cause your father was saving people’s lives. You are our hero!” read one message placed at the foot of the monument.

Another read: “Dom Mintoff, we thank you for your love towards our country Malta and Gozo. We never forget you”.

Flowers surrounding the memorial also appear to have been trampled on by whoever removed the photos.

The development comes days after authorities took down three billboards commissioned by the activist group Occupy Justice, calling for justice for Caruana Galizia.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
Beppe Fenech Adami accuses government of ‘coverups’ in Daphne Caruana Galizia murder
National

Beppe Fenech Adami accuses government of ‘coverups’ in Daphne Caruana Galizia murder
Tia Reljic
[ANALYSIS] Italy election: No one winning may be Malta’s best hope
National

[ANALYSIS] Italy election: No one winning may be Malta’s best hope
James Debono
Updated | Terminal operations resuming after fire breaks at Malta International Airport
National

Updated | Terminal operations resuming after fire breaks at Malta International Airport
[WATCH] €25,000 grant for property owners in new vacant dwelling rental scheme
National

[WATCH] €25,000 grant for property owners in new vacant dwelling rental scheme
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe