Updated | Terminal operations resuming after fire breaks at Malta International Airport

Flights to and from the Malta International Airport (MIA) have been temporarily suspended after a small fire broke out at the Malta International Airport. The terminal was evacuated but has been reopened after the fire was located and extinguished.

"The fire at Malta International Airport has been located and extinguished. The team is now focused on the recovery plan, in order to bring operations back to normal as soon as possible," said an airport spokesperson. A total of 16 flights were effected by the disruption.

Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia, who was on site, said the fire was caused by a fault in an aquarium pump room situated between the Schengen and non-Schengen areas at the airport, leading to smoke entering both the arrivals and departures lounges. This was later confirmed by MIA.

The minister thanked members of the Civil Protection Department, the Police Force, Armed Forces and Health Department for their efforts in keeping the situation under control.

While operations have started to return to normality, passengers have been advised to check flight updates on the airport website, for the latest flight updates.

The fire broke out at roughly 1:15pm, and Fire Services at the airport were immediately deployed, a spokesperson said.

“MIA confirms that there were no injuries as a result of the fire. All areas have been evacuated,” read a brief MIA statement. “Whilst safety and security is our topmost priority, MIA is working towards bringing operations back to normal as soon possible.”

The fire also impacted the Paqpaqli ghall-Istrina hearing in court after prosecuting inspector Silvio Magro was called out to deal with the situation at the airport.