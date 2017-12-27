Earthquake shakes US West coast

The tremor struck at 10:32 p.m local time, about 8 miles east of the Alum Rock area

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has struck the West coast of the United States, jolting East San Jose just hours after another earthquake struck nearby Santa Clara County on Tuesday night, the United States Geological Survey reports.The earthquake struck at 10:32 p.m local time, about 8 miles east of the Alum Rock area of San Jose. No casualties have been reported so far.This was the second quake on Tuesday night on the Calaveras Fault, with an earlier 3.1 earthquake near San Martin in Santa Clara County.The tremor was widely felt throughout the Bay Area. The U.S. Geological Survey said the shaking was also felt in Marin County, San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay and the South Bay.Earthquakes are fairly common in the region. This is the second in the last 10 days, in the past 30 days nine quakes have been reported and in the last 365 days, 419 of magnitude 3.0 or greater occurred nearby.