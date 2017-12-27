We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Court & Police

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

National

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

National

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Steward Health Care

National

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Stewa...

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

World

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

World

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Earthquake shakes US West coast

World

Earthquake shakes US West coast

Number of overseas divorces registered in Malta on the rise

National

Number of overseas divorces registered in Malta on the rise

Looking back at 2017 | The mark of a Maltese mafia

Court & Police

Looking back at 2017 | The mark of a Maltese mafia

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat into an early election

National

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat ...

Film Review | Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Film

Film Review | Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Of cats and perspective bubbles

Blogs

Of cats and perspective bubbles

All in the family

Blogs

All in the family

Looking back at 2017 | Seesaws and baptisms, the year of Joseph Muscat and Adrian Delia

National

Looking back at 2017 | Seesaws and baptisms, the year of Joseph M...

Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building

Court & Police

Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building

Putin may run for President again in 2018 - as an independent candidate

World

Putin may run for President again in 2018 - as an independent can...

Home
News
World

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Amost 30 critical cases, including children with cancer, have been approved for help in the area near Damascus, which has been under government siege for four years

27 December 2017, 8:42am
Print Version
Medical evacuations in a rebel-held suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus has begun, the Red Cross has said.
Almost 30 critical cases, including children with cancer have been approved for help in the Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, where 400,000 people remained trapped under government siege.

The United Nations has pleaded to President Bashar al-Assad to allow evacuation of around 500 patients, including sick children.

The UN has been waiting for months for the Syrian authorities to provide “facilitation letters” to allow the aid operation to get under way.

Last week, a UK charity said that the Syrian president has been considering a request to evacuate seven children from the area, which has been under government siege for four years.

"We understand Assad is thinking about it. And we're calling him back on Tuesday morning to speak to him direct," said Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, an adviser to the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations (UOSSM) charity.

"And if he gives us the go-ahead then the plan is that we will get to Ghouta as quickly as we can, get the children."

They are among more than 130 children needing urgent medical treatment there, as nearly 12% of children in Eastern Ghouta are suffering from acute malnutrition, the UN has said.

The Syrian American Medical Society (Sams) said four patients were taken to hospitals in Damascus, the first of 29 critical cases approved for medical evacuation, and the remainder would be evacuated over the coming days.

In a tweet, Sams said that that "critical" patients were being moved out of the Eastern Ghouta into the capital.

On Tuesday evening, the International Committee of the Red Cross published pictures of ambulances brought in to carry out the evacuations.

The Syrian government has not publicly commented on the latest developments.

 

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Court & Police

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

National

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

National

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European tel...

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Steward Health Care

National

Government must give written consent for Vitals tr...

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

World

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on fema...

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

World

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eas...

Earthquake shakes US West coast

World

Earthquake shakes US West coast

Number of overseas divorces registered in Malta on the rise

National

Number of overseas divorces registered in Malta on...

Looking back at 2017 | The mark of a Maltese mafia

Court & Police

Looking back at 2017 | The mark of a Maltese mafia

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat into an early election

National

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia...

Film Review | Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Film

Film Review | Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Of cats and perspective bubbles

Blogs

Of cats and perspective bubbles

All in the family

Blogs

All in the family

Looking back at 2017 | Seesaws and baptisms, the year of Joseph Muscat and Adrian Delia

National

Looking back at 2017 | Seesaws and baptisms, the y...

Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building

Court & Police

Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay bu...

Trending Articles
1

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat into an early election
2

Updated | L-Istrina raises more than €6 million and it's another record
3

Man dies in four-storey fall from St Paul's Bay building
4

Looking back at 2017 | Seesaws and baptisms, the year of Joseph Muscat and Adrian Delia
5

Number of overseas divorces registered in Malta on the rise