US suspends Pakistan security assistance

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

World

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Court & Police

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late priest’s house

National

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late...

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

National

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

World

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

National

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services

Business News

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff

National

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic s...

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of trust

Blogs

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of trust

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all Mac and iOS devices

Technology

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all Mac and iOS devi...

Top travel destinations for 2018

Travel

Top travel destinations for 2018

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

Planning Blog

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Law Report

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Are we a vindictive people?

Letters

Are we a vindictive people?

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred from car park

Court & Police

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred from car park

North Korea accepts South Korea's proposal for high-level talks

World

North Korea accepts South Korea's proposal for high-level talks

Home
News
World

US suspends Pakistan security assistance

The US government is suspendinh all security aid to Pakistan, saying it has failed to deal with terror groups 

5 January 2018, 8:39am
Print Version
The US Government is suspending all security aid to Pakistan, saying it has failed to deal with terrorist networks operating on its soil.

The State department said the freeze would remain in place until Islamabad took action against the Haqqani network and the Afghan Taliban.

it said the declaration is a sign of the growing frustration in Washington over Pakistan’s perceived lack of co-operation in fighting terror networks.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of lying and deceiving the US while receiving billions in aid.

It is not clear how much money or material is being withheld as a result of this move.

Trump said the US had "foolishly" given Pakistan more than $33bn (in aid over the last 15 years, only to receive "lies and deceit" in return.

He also repeated long-standing allegations that the country provides "safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan".

The Pakistan government has forcefully pushed back against the US.

Pakistan said the message was "completely incomprehensible" and at odds with the recent "trust-building" visits by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary James Mattis.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the restrictions covered security assistance above and beyond the $255m for Pakistani purchases of US military equipment that the Trump administration held up back in August.

Nauert made clear that this money was still blocked.

The stance has been praised by India and Afghanistan, but China, which is investing tens of billions in Pakistan, has defended Islamabad.

On Thursday, the state department also placed Pakistan on a special watch list for "severe violations of religious freedom".

The target of this new action is payments of so-called Coalition Support Funds that the US pays to Pakistan to reimburse it for its counter-terrorism operations.

This money is usually paid later in the year and already needed to be certified before being sent to Pakistan, meaning the effect of Thursday's announcement was unclear

The US and others have long complained that Pakistan offers a safe haven to the Afghan Taliban and their allies, the Haqqani network, allowing them to carry out cross-border attacks in Afghanistan. That's something Islamabad denies but President Trump has escalated the criticism since he took office.

Pakistan reluctantly joined Washington's War on Terror after the 9/11 attacks and has received billions of dollars in assistance as a result. That funding has been falling for some time because of US frustrations, but the uneasy relationship continued, as America needs the cooperation Pakistan does provide.

The Pakistanis say they've suffered great losses from the longstanding war against Islamist networks and are furious that Mr Trump fails to acknowledge the role they've played.

 

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

World

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Court & Police

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late priest’s house

National

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorr...

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

National

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals con...

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

World

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

National

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugur...

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services

Business News

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost se...

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff

National

American University of Malta head silent on change...

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of trust

Blogs

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of t...

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all Mac and iOS devices

Technology

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all M...

Top travel destinations for 2018

Travel

Top travel destinations for 2018

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

Planning Blog

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Law Report

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Are we a vindictive people?

Letters

Are we a vindictive people?

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred from car park

Court & Police

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred f...

Trending Articles
1

Updated | Army called in to defuse car bomb that failed to explode in Fgura
2

Slovenian magnate Dragan Solak outed by MaltaFiles over tax avoidance, is Malta’s newest citizen
3

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff
4

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidnapping in Gozo
5

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred from car park