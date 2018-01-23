George Weah sworn in as president of Liberia

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef

National

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success'...

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for former FIAU investigator

Europe

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for former FIAU inve...

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle

Court & Police

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nominations

Entertainment

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nomination...

A cool start and bright end to 2017

National

A cool start and bright end to 2017

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer

Court & Police

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that waives €2,000 fine

Court & Police

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that waives €2,000 fi...

US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cu...

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker

National

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando

National

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says...

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists Labour MEP Alfred Sant

National

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists Labour MEP Alfred...

Social workers in schools on industrial action from next Monday

National

Social workers in schools on industrial action from next Monday

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external audit found no major issue

National

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external audit found no maj...

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million in one year

National

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million...

Neil Diamond retires from touring after Parkinson's diagnosis

Music

Neil Diamond retires from touring after Parkinson's diagnosis

The Coca-Cola Company announces new global plan to help create a world without waste

Announcements

The Coca-Cola Company announces new global plan to help create a ...

Home
News
World

George Weah sworn in as president of Liberia

The former footballer was swarn in as Liberia’s new president on Monday, taking over the West African nation from Africa’s first female leader

23 January 2018, 8:52am
Print Version
Former international footballer George Weah was swarn in as Liberia’s new president on Monday, taking over the West African nation from Africa’s first female leader.

The 51-year-old, who was FIFA’s 1995 player of the year, took the oath of office dressed in all white at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex to cheers from tens of thousands Liberians.

He vowed to use his his "overwhelming mandate" to stop corruption and create jobs.

“I fully believe that the overwhelming mandate that I received from the Liberian people is a mandate to end corruption in public service; I promise to deliver on this mandate,” he said. “As officials of government it is time to put the interest of our people above our own selfish interests. It is time to be honest with our people.”

Weah, who has been a senator, inherits the weak economy along with poor health and educational sectors.

“I do not promise you quick fixes or miracles. Instead my pledge to you today is that my administration, with your help, will make steady and deliver progress toward achieving the hopes and aspirations that you cherish in your heart for Mama Liberia,” he said.

This is the first time the country had a transition of power by democratically-elected leaders since 1944.

Weah won the presidential run-off last month after beating former vice-preisdent Joseph Boakai with more than 60% of the vote.

Former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf with Weah at the ceremony (Photo: Sky news)
Former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf with Weah at the ceremony (Photo: Sky news)
Weah then switched seats with his predecessor, Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who was president for 12 years. In her final week in office, she signed an executive order on domestic violence protecting people against "physical, sexual, economical, emotional and psychological abuses".

 Among those who watched Mr Weah taking the oath of office were the presidents of Ghana, Gabon, Senegal and Sierra Leone, along with friends and fellow African football stars including Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o.

After Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, Sr., swore in Weah, Liberia’s flag was lowered and folded to signify the end of the presidency for Sirleaf, who stood with Weah on a raised platform. A new flag was unfolded and hoisted to signify the start of Weah’s new administration.

Weah’s new government should launch a “self-sufficiency in food program” to boost agriculture and tackle the problem of unemployment, said James Mulbah, an agricultural extension expert.

“Any country that does not feed itself, you are at the mercy of those that will feed you, that has been the problem in this country and it has continued to exist,” he said.

Young supporters of Weah’s Congress for Democratic Change party carried out a national cleanup ahead of the ceremony.

“We are all overwhelmed with joy,” said Janjay Jacobs, a former midfielder and now coach. He said Weah can bring growth and development to Liberia.

“He has been a very inspirational person, very much motivating, never gives up in any situation,” Jacobs said. “If all odds are against him, he still stands up for what he believes in.”

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef

National

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of o...

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for former FIAU investigator

Europe

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for f...

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle

Court & Police

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffl...

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nominations

Entertainment

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead O...

A cool start and bright end to 2017

National

A cool start and bright end to 2017

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer

Court & Police

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police o...

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that waives €2,000 fine

Court & Police

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that wai...

US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

US government shutdown does not impact the markets...

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker

National

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gen...

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando

National

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilat...

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists Labour MEP Alfred Sant

National

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists La...

Social workers in schools on industrial action from next Monday

National

Social workers in schools on industrial action fro...

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external audit found no major issue

National

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external aud...

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million in one year

National

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over...

Neil Diamond retires from touring after Parkinson's diagnosis

Music

Neil Diamond retires from touring after Parkinson'...

Trending Articles
1

Egrant magistrate seeks UK help over alleged $400,000 Pilatus transfer to Michelle Muscat’s US friend
2

Girl, 7, found dead at Żabbar Dominican Sisters home
3

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando
4

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million in one year
5

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker