Trump UK visit back on, taking place ‘later this year’
US President tells Theresa May ‘We love your country’
25 January 2018, 7:48pm
The US President is reported to have told British Prime Minister Theresa May, “We love your country.”
Trump met the British leader for the first time since the two clashed over the US President’s decision to re-tweet anti-Muslim tweets from Britain First, a UK far-right group.
He also attempted to shoot down any “false rumour” that the “special relationship” between the US and UK had been harmed.
