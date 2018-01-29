We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Court & Police

Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU passport through Malta IIP

National

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU passport throu...

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf freed

World

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf freed

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing

Court & Police

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Court & Police

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Emerging Market Bond Fund

Announcements

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Emerging Market B...

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed tonight

National

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed tonight

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals concession sale to American company

National

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals concession sale to ...

Fitness app highlights sensitive military positions around the world

World

Fitness app highlights sensitive military positions around the wo...

Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts

Court & Police

Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry

Business News

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

National

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

National

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

National

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial protests over VGH deal

National

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial protests over VGH d...

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Home
News
World

Fitness app highlights sensitive military positions around the world

A fitness tracking company published a "heatmap" which showed the exercise routes of military personnel in bases around the world

29 January 2018, 2:33pm
Print Version
The movements of soldiers within Bagram air base in Afghanistan
The movements of soldiers within Bagram air base in Afghanistan
A fitness tracking company Strava accidentally revealed sensitive military positions in a data visualisation it published in 2017.

Security concerns have been raised after the firm showed the exercise routes of military personnel in bases around the world.

Strava published a “heatmap” showing the paths its users log as they run or cycle.

It appears to show the structure of foreign military bases in countries including Syria and Afghanistan as soldiers move around them.

The centre of Pyongyang, North Korea
The centre of Pyongyang, North Korea
The US military was examining the heatmap, a spokesman said.

Stava uses the collected data, as well as that from fitness devices such as Fitbit and Jawbone, to enable people to check their own performances and compare them with others.

In a statement, Strava said: “Our global heatmap represents an aggregated and anonymised view of over a billion activities uploaded to our platform. It excludes activities that have been marked as private and user-defined privacy zones.

Strava’s response has come too late for some, however, as militaries around the world contemplate banning fitness trackers to prevent future breaches.

CHQ in Cheltenham, England (Photo: Strava)
CHQ in Cheltenham, England (Photo: Strava)
The news broke out when Nathan Ruser, a 20-year-old Australian university student came across the map while browsing a cartography blog last week.

He realised that a large number of military personnel on active service had been publicly sharing their location data and realised that the highlighting of such exercises as regular jogging routes could be dangerous.

"I just looked at it and thought, 'oh hell, this should not be here - this is not good,'" he told the BBC.

"I thought the best way to deal with it is to make the vulnerabilities known so they can be fixed. Someone would have noticed it at some point. I just happened to be the person who made the connection."

Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Court & Police

Man murdered over lost job, jury told

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU passport through Malta IIP

National

Brexit billionaire Christopher Chandler obtains EU...

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf freed

World

Iranian woman arrested for taking off headscarf fr...

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana stabbing

Court & Police

Two men wanted by police in connection to Floriana...

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Court & Police

Massage ends in attempted rape charge

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Emerging Market Bond Fund

Announcements

Calamatta Cuschieri funds SICAV p.l.c launch CC Em...

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed tonight

National

Pieta road from Valletta to Msida to be closed ton...

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals concession sale to American company

National

Vitals investor again tries to stop hospitals conc...

Fitness app highlights sensitive military positions around the world

World

Fitness app highlights sensitive military position...

Convenience store thief gets two years for multiple thefts

Court & Police

Convenience store thief gets two years for multipl...

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industry

Business News

The future is golden for Malta’s iGaming industr...

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

National

Updated | Fourth resignation from MUT council

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

National

GWU orders Wasteserv industrial action

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

National

Malta’s Generation Europe will vote in 2019

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial protests over VGH deal

National

[WATCH] PN parliamentary group files judicial prot...

Trending Articles
1

Assistant Commissioner ‘can't exclude’ PEP behind Caruana Galizia murder
2

Refusals from Allianz, Deutsche Bank left Vitals with no choice but to sell
3

Rental prices in Malta today are almost double what they were in 2008
4

Betsson Group to shed workers as it streamlines operation
5

I'm alright, f**k you jack