Ireland to hold abortion referendum in May

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Company director jailed for misappropriation

Court & Police

Company director jailed for misappropriation

Malta enters top rank in global tax secrecy league

Business News

Malta enters top rank in global tax secrecy league

ASMK Honda Motocross at Ta` Qali on Sunday 4th February

Motorsports

ASMK Honda Motocross at Ta` Qali on Sunday 4th February

Blade used in 2010 Hal Far murder not found, jury told

Court & Police

Blade used in 2010 Hal Far murder not found, jury told

Allied Newspapers to sell iconic Strickland House in Valletta

National

Allied Newspapers to sell iconic Strickland House in Valletta

Archbishop Charles Scicluna to investigate child abuse in Chile

National

Archbishop Charles Scicluna to investigate child abuse in Chile

Met Police apologise for student rape case error

World

Met Police apologise for student rape case error

Mother of beaten child handed suspended sentence

Court & Police

Mother of beaten child handed suspended sentence

'I give you my word, I will not commit another crime again' would-be burglar tells court

Court & Police

'I give you my word, I will not commit another crime again' would...

John Dalli accuses Pana committee MEPs of forming a lynch mob

National

John Dalli accuses Pana committee MEPs of forming a lynch mob

Mugshot by victim lands burglar in jail

Court & Police

Mugshot by victim lands burglar in jail

It's a hard slog: Only 21 social workers for 742 cases in State schools

National

It's a hard slog: Only 21 social workers for 742 cases in State s...

Constitutional Court overrules Speaker on oil scandal decision

Court & Police

Constitutional Court overrules Speaker on oil scandal decision

Apple stock retreat – red flags waving in the wind | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Apple stock retreat – red flags waving in the wind | Calamatta ...

An exciting cast leads Masquerade’s The Memory of Water

Theatre & Dance

An exciting cast leads Masquerade’s The Memory of Water

Canadian landscaper charged with five murders

World

Canadian landscaper charged with five murders

Home
News
World

Ireland to hold abortion referendum in May

The Catholic country will vote to decide whether to repeal a constitutional amendment that effectively bans terminations

30 January 2018, 8:13am
Print Version
The Irish government has agreed to hold a referendum on abortion laws at the end of May, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has announced.

The vote will decide whether to repeal a constitutional amendment that effectively bans terminations. This referendum could reform the country’s near-total ban on abortion.

Varadkar  described the situation as a "difficult decision for the Irish people to make."

The referendum will ask citizens whether they would like to retain the Eighth Amendment of the constitution, under which the life of a mother and her unborn child are equal.

The Eighth Amendment was signed into Irish law in October 1983, following a referendum the previous month.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar talking about the referendum (photo: Sky news)
Prime Minister Leo Varadkar talking about the referendum (photo: Sky news)
Currently abortion is only allowed when a woman's life is at risk, but not in cases of rape, incest or fatal foetal abnormality.

If citizens vote to reject the Eighth Amendment, responsibility for legislating on abortion laws will pass to the Irish parliament, Varadkar said.

In the run up to the referendum, health minister Simon Harris will prepare and publish draft legislation proposing laws allowing for unrestricted abortions up to 12 weeks. Varadkar said the draft laws would only permit abortion after 12 weeks in "exceptional circumstances".

"I know it is a very personal and private issue and for most of us it is not a black and white issue, it is one that is grey," Varadkar said.

He added that he had thought "long and hard" before deciding to support abortion without restriction in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

"The saddest and loneliest journey is made by Irish women who travel to foreign countries to end their pregnancies. That doesn't have to happen," he said.

"Above all I have listened to women. For my part I will advocate a yes vote. My own views have evolved over time - life experience does that."

The referendum announcement came after a special meeting of the Irish cabinet on Monday evening.

Back in September, tens of thousands rallied in Dublin for constitutional change

Two recent polls have shown a significant move in public opinion since the mid-1980s, when the Roman Catholic Church held sway over public discourse.

A clear majority of all voters - 56% - said they would vote in favour of a constitutional change, with 29% not in favour, and 15% saying they did not know or offering no opinion, according to an Irish Times poll published last week.

In 2016, 3,265 women and girls gave Republic of Ireland addresses when accessing abortion services at clinics in England and Wales, according to UK Department of Health statistics.

The National Women's Council of Ireland (NWCI) welcomed Monday's announcement.

Anti-abortion activists have however argued that Ireland has unique laws which save thousands of lives each year, and that the removal of the Eighth Amendment would lead Ireland to mimic "ultra liberal" and "abortion on demand" British laws.

Company director jailed for misappropriation

Court & Police

Company director jailed for misappropriation

Malta enters top rank in global tax secrecy league

Business News

Malta enters top rank in global tax secrecy league

ASMK Honda Motocross at Ta` Qali on Sunday 4th February

Motorsports

ASMK Honda Motocross at Ta` Qali on Sunday 4th Feb...

Blade used in 2010 Hal Far murder not found, jury told

Court & Police

Blade used in 2010 Hal Far murder not found, jury ...

Allied Newspapers to sell iconic Strickland House in Valletta

National

Allied Newspapers to sell iconic Strickland House ...

Archbishop Charles Scicluna to investigate child abuse in Chile

National

Archbishop Charles Scicluna to investigate child a...

Met Police apologise for student rape case error

World

Met Police apologise for student rape case error

Mother of beaten child handed suspended sentence

Court & Police

Mother of beaten child handed suspended sentence

'I give you my word, I will not commit another crime again' would-be burglar tells court

Court & Police

'I give you my word, I will not commit another cri...

John Dalli accuses Pana committee MEPs of forming a lynch mob

National

John Dalli accuses Pana committee MEPs of forming ...

Mugshot by victim lands burglar in jail

Court & Police

Mugshot by victim lands burglar in jail

It's a hard slog: Only 21 social workers for 742 cases in State schools

National

It's a hard slog: Only 21 social workers for 742 c...

Constitutional Court overrules Speaker on oil scandal decision

Court & Police

Constitutional Court overrules Speaker on oil scan...

Apple stock retreat – red flags waving in the wind | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Apple stock retreat – red flags waving in the wi...

An exciting cast leads Masquerade’s The Memory of Water

Theatre & Dance

An exciting cast leads Masquerade’s The Memory o...

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Doctors’ union to launch widespread industrial action against Steward transfer
2

Casa to hand FIAU evidence to Moneyval investigation team ahead of Malta visit
3

Constitutional Court overrules Speaker on oil scandal decision
4

John Dalli accuses Pana committee MEPs of forming a lynch mob
5

PN wants to retain reference to unborn child in domestic violence law