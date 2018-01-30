We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Company director jailed for misappropriation

Court & Police

Company director jailed for misappropriation

Malta enters top rank in global tax secrecy league

Business News

Malta enters top rank in global tax secrecy league

ASMK Honda Motocross at Ta` Qali on Sunday 4th February

Motorsports

ASMK Honda Motocross at Ta` Qali on Sunday 4th February

Blade used in 2010 Hal Far murder not found, jury told

Court & Police

Blade used in 2010 Hal Far murder not found, jury told

Allied Newspapers to sell iconic Strickland House in Valletta

National

Allied Newspapers to sell iconic Strickland House in Valletta

Archbishop Charles Scicluna to investigate child abuse in Chile

National

Archbishop Charles Scicluna to investigate child abuse in Chile

Met Police apologise for student rape case error

World

Met Police apologise for student rape case error

Mother of beaten child handed suspended sentence

Court & Police

Mother of beaten child handed suspended sentence

'I give you my word, I will not commit another crime again' would-be burglar tells court

Court & Police

'I give you my word, I will not commit another crime again' would...

John Dalli accuses Pana committee MEPs of forming a lynch mob

National

John Dalli accuses Pana committee MEPs of forming a lynch mob

Mugshot by victim lands burglar in jail

Court & Police

Mugshot by victim lands burglar in jail

It's a hard slog: Only 21 social workers for 742 cases in State schools

National

It's a hard slog: Only 21 social workers for 742 cases in State s...

Constitutional Court overrules Speaker on oil scandal decision

Court & Police

Constitutional Court overrules Speaker on oil scandal decision

Apple stock retreat – red flags waving in the wind | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Apple stock retreat – red flags waving in the wind | Calamatta ...

An exciting cast leads Masquerade’s The Memory of Water

Theatre & Dance

An exciting cast leads Masquerade’s The Memory of Water

Canadian landscaper charged with five murders

World

Canadian landscaper charged with five murders

Home
News
World

Met Police apologise for student rape case error

UK student Liam Allan had been on bail for two years because an office failed to disclose key evidence

30 January 2018, 3:49pm
Print Version
Police and prosecutors have apologized after a student’s rape trial collapsed because an office failed to disclose key evidence.

The case against Liam Allan, 22, was thrown out of court after it emerged a detective had not handed over text messages from the accuser's phone.

The officer in charge of the case failed to find key evidence among 57,000 messages on the alleged victim's mobile phone, the report found.

The messages were only passed to the defence days before the trial collapsed at Croydon Crown Court.

Allan, 22, had been charged with 12 counts of rape and sexual assault.

After a review, the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the mistake was not deemed deliberate and no officers or prosecutors have been disciplined over the case.

The messages revealed the alleged victim had pestered him for "casual sex".

In a joint statement, the Met Police and CPS said: "The disclosure problems in this case were caused by a combination of error, lack of challenge, and lack of knowledge."

The Met said "lessons would be learned" from Liam Allan's collapsed rape trial

The Met Police's Cdr Richard Smith and Claire Lindley, from the CPS, met face-to-face with Allan on Monday to discuss the findings into the review.

"It is clear from our review that both the Met and the CPS did not carry out disclosure procedures properly in this case," Cdr Smith said.

"Although we are confident there was no malicious intent in this case, it was important that we carried out this urgent review and learn lessons from it."

Lindley said Allan's case had highlighted some "systemic and deep-rooted issues".

She added: "The prosecutors involved in this case did not sufficiently challenge the police about digital material. That meant that it took longer than was necessary to drop Allan's case. For that, the CPS has offered an unreserved apology to him."

Allan however said he had concerns that certain messages in his case "were plucked specifically to go against me".

He had said his "overwhelming feeling was frustration" after spending two years on bail.

After receiving his apology, he said he still had concerns about the way his case was handled.

Thousands of current rape and serious sexual assault cases in England and Wales are to be reviewed to ensure evidence has been disclosed.

Company director jailed for misappropriation

Court & Police

Company director jailed for misappropriation

Malta enters top rank in global tax secrecy league

Business News

Malta enters top rank in global tax secrecy league

ASMK Honda Motocross at Ta` Qali on Sunday 4th February

Motorsports

ASMK Honda Motocross at Ta` Qali on Sunday 4th Feb...

Blade used in 2010 Hal Far murder not found, jury told

Court & Police

Blade used in 2010 Hal Far murder not found, jury ...

Allied Newspapers to sell iconic Strickland House in Valletta

National

Allied Newspapers to sell iconic Strickland House ...

Archbishop Charles Scicluna to investigate child abuse in Chile

National

Archbishop Charles Scicluna to investigate child a...

Met Police apologise for student rape case error

World

Met Police apologise for student rape case error

Mother of beaten child handed suspended sentence

Court & Police

Mother of beaten child handed suspended sentence

'I give you my word, I will not commit another crime again' would-be burglar tells court

Court & Police

'I give you my word, I will not commit another cri...

John Dalli accuses Pana committee MEPs of forming a lynch mob

National

John Dalli accuses Pana committee MEPs of forming ...

Mugshot by victim lands burglar in jail

Court & Police

Mugshot by victim lands burglar in jail

It's a hard slog: Only 21 social workers for 742 cases in State schools

National

It's a hard slog: Only 21 social workers for 742 c...

Constitutional Court overrules Speaker on oil scandal decision

Court & Police

Constitutional Court overrules Speaker on oil scan...

Apple stock retreat – red flags waving in the wind | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Apple stock retreat – red flags waving in the wi...

An exciting cast leads Masquerade’s The Memory of Water

Theatre & Dance

An exciting cast leads Masquerade’s The Memory o...

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Doctors’ union to launch widespread industrial action against Steward transfer
2

Casa to hand FIAU evidence to Moneyval investigation team ahead of Malta visit
3

Constitutional Court overrules Speaker on oil scandal decision
4

John Dalli accuses Pana committee MEPs of forming a lynch mob
5

PN wants to retain reference to unborn child in domestic violence law