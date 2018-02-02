At least five dead after two helicopters crash in France

At least five people have died after two army helicopters crashed near a lake in southern France, according to local media reports.

The aircrafts belonged to the French military and all those on board both helicopters are feared to have died, security and local authority sources told the Reuters news agency, though the death toll is yet to be confirmed.

A rescue operation was under way early on Friday morning to find the sixth passenger at the crash site, around 30 miles northwest of Saint-Tropez.

Emergency services have set up a crisis centre to coordinate the search and rescue effort, according to regional newspaper Var-Matin.

The incident happened in Provence, around halfway between Marseille and Nice. Local reports said it occurred on the shores of Lake Carcès, in the Var region.