Redefining luxury rentals: Jully Khamula on design that transforms spaces

In a rental market flooded with generic interiors, Jully Khamula is redefining expectations. As the creative mind behind Khamula Interior Design, she transforms properties into sophisticated, functional, and highly desirable living spaces. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the local market, she proves that rental apartments can offer more than just a place to stay—they can become homes that enhance everyday life.

A prime example of this philosophy is BLANCHE. A luxury apartment infused with a modern French aesthetic, it blends soft tones and natural wood accents to create a space that feels both feminine and elegant. A bold black arch on the TV wall adds depth and contrast, anchoring the light and airy design. Thoughtfully integrated features—such as a hidden bathroom door within the cabinetry and expansive windows that capture breathtaking sea and city views from the 26th floor—elevate the experience beyond conventional rental properties.

Unlike many rental apartments that offer only basic furnishings, BLANCHE is designed for both beauty and practicality. At just 63m², it maximises every square metre with intelligent storage solutions, a hidden laundry area, and a seamless layout that enhances comfort. “Luxury isn’t about excess—it’s about creating a space that feels effortless, where every detail serves a purpose,” Jully Khamula explains. “A well-designed home, no matter the size, should offer a sense of calm, elegance, and functionality.”

Across Malta’s booming rental market, many investment properties are hastily furnished with little thought for design, leaving tenants with spaces that lack character and warmth. However, a shift is underway as more investors recognise the value of high-quality interiors. Well-designed properties not only attract premium tenants and higher rental returns but also offer a lasting competitive edge.

With over 13 years of experience in Malta, Khamula Interior Design brings deep market expertise and strong relationships with top suppliers and turnkey specialists. This allows the studio to deliver outstanding materials, craftsmanship, and tailored solutions for each project—whether it’s a rental investment, private residence, or commercial space.

While luxury rental properties are an important part of the studio’s portfolio, Khamula Interior Design expertise extends far beyond. The firm specialises in crafting exceptional private residences, boutique hotels, high-end restaurants, and productivity-driven office spaces. A strong presence in the beauty and wellness sector has also led to the design of elegant, functional salons that enhance both customer experience and business success.

For property investors, a designer finish is more than an aesthetic upgrade—it’s an investment in quality, comfort, and long-term value. Thoughtful interiors set properties apart in an oversaturated market, creating homes that feel welcoming, functional, and timeless. “A well-designed space isn’t just about looking good—it’s about living better,” says Jully Khamula. “When design is done right, it transforms not just the space, but the way people experience it.”