Casa Bormlisa: A contemporary take on Maltese townhouse living

Located in the historic heart of Bormla, a densely built area known for its narrow streets and quiet charm, a derelict Maltese townhouse has been transformed into a memorable family accommodation. The project, led by Architecture 360, aimed to preserve the building's cultural essence while introducing a contemporary extension to meet the needs of modern travellers. The project goal was clear: to renovate and extend the structure, while preserving its cultural essence, creating an inviting and authentic Maltese experience.

The existing house is located between other properties, forming part of a row of typical townhouses, with a beautiful palazzo on the left and another house abutting it at the back. The courtyard and roof are the only spaces with rooms overlooking the yard, a typical feature of this type of house. These outdoor areas played a crucial role in shaping the project’s concept.

To clearly distinguish between the old and the new while respecting the heritage of the original structure, the design team introduced a bold gap between the existing building and the new extension. This gap created a series of intimate semi-outdoor spaces for guests to enjoy, while allowing ample daylight to flood the old house. The newly built addition is suspended in mid-air above this void, with the front and back units connected by a bridge.

The design vision for the contemporary extension focused on introducing volumes and spaces defined by both form and an intricate interplay of geometry. Small openings and geometric shapes are scattered throughout the property, adding interest to every corner of the cubic void of the courtyard. This playful approach to the architectural fabric creates a dynamic 3D experience, rather than just a 2D one. It guides the eye through the space, letting in indirect light throughout the living areas. The carved patterns further break the light, casting ever-changing shadows across the facades.

The interplay of the gap, volumes, and geometric shapes allowed the architects to extend the property with two additional units, without overpowering the original structure. On the contrary, the contemporary Mediterranean volumes complement and respect the existing architecture, presenting a romantic yet distinct narrative between the old and the new.

The interior design further emphasises the project's contemporary Mediterranean aesthetic, blending tradition with modernity. Features such as uneven whitewashed walls, terrazzo tiles, and exposed timber beams maintain the spirit of the past, while adding a modern touch.

This is contrasted by the dark aubergine-colored vaulted entrance, which opens into the courtyard. The concept is also carried through the interiors, where the contrast between dark and light creates focal points, framing elements of the contemporary volumes.

Even though some of the original finishes were more recent, the tiles in the front room were preserved, polished, and extended with new tiles that complement the existing ones. These finishes provide an earthy feel, ensuring that the space offers a memorable experience combining contemporary Mediterranean living with a sense of tradition.

The ultimate goal of the renovation was to create a harmonious, functional space. Through unity, rhythm, scale, contrast, and proportion, the design aims to give the residents a sense of belonging.