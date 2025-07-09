Do not eat these anchovies

The public is being advised not to consume an anchovy fillets product because it has elevated levels of histamine.

The product in question is a 156g jar of anchovy fillets from the brand Terre D’Italia with an expiry date of 17/03/2026.

For more information, the public can contact the Environmental Health Services between 8am and 2:30pm by calling 21337333 or sending an email to [email protected].

The public can also follow the directorate’s Facebook page or visit the official website for similar information.