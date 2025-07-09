Do not eat these anchovies
Health warning on anchovy fillets product due to high levels of histamine
The public is being advised not to consume an anchovy fillets product because it has elevated levels of histamine.
The product in question is a 156g jar of anchovy fillets from the brand Terre D’Italia with an expiry date of 17/03/2026.
For more information, the public can contact the Environmental Health Services between 8am and 2:30pm by calling 21337333 or sending an email to [email protected].
The public can also follow the directorate’s Facebook page or visit the official website for similar information.