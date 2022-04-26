Balzan’s iconic pink ‘Diamond house’ façade saved after heritage appeal

The Planning Authority has approved new plans which incorporate the unique façade of a modernist building in Balzan, while allowing three new storeys built in the same style.

The PA reversed its decision to allow the complete demolition of Villa Walmerville, a pink, modernist terraced house from the 1960s also known as Diamond House, on Old Railway Avenue.

The controversial decision which sparked public outrage in the architectural community triggered an unprecedented appeal by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

Following an agreement between all the parties involved, the PA’s appeal tribunal (EPRT) revoked the permit issued in 2021, while ordering the PA to process new plans envisaging the retention of the building’s façade.

As approved, the development retains the façade while including three new floors built in the same architectural style.

The SCH had not objected to the internal demolition of the building. As approved the building will include a maisonette at ground floor level and three apartments from the first to the third floor and an overlying penthouse.

Only last year, the PA’s planning commission, then chaired by Simon Saliba, had approved the complete demolition despite the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage’s objection to the demolition of the villa’s façade.

While recognising the façade as “an example of a traditional Maltese streetscape from the modernist post war-era”, the PA’s development management directorate still recommended its demolition because the existing streetscape is committed by similar developments, and is located outside the Urban Conservation Area, therefore bereft of any degree of protection.