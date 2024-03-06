Countdown to first-ever Malta Biennale heralds new era for cultural landscape

Malta unveils its first-ever biennale in less than a week with anticipation now reaching a crescendo for a ground-breaking celebration of contemporary art that is set to captivate audiences from 13 March to 31 May.

maltabiennale.art is a Heritage Malta initiative through MUŻA, the Malta National Community Art Museum, in partnership with Arts Council Malta.

“With less than a week remaining until the grand unveiling, the air is thick with excitement, heralding the dawning of a new era in the Maltese cultural landscape,” said Mario Cutajar, Heritage Malta chairman and the founder of the Malta Biennale.

“This biennale marks a pivotal moment for Malta, a convergence of artistic brilliance that promises to leave an indelible mark on our cultural landscape. We invite art enthusiasts and the curious to join us in this momentous celebration, where boundaries are pushed and imaginations set free.”

Under the patronage of the President of Malta and UNESCO, this historic event promises a kaleidoscope of artistic expression, uniting Maltese and international talents, from avant-garde installations to thought-provoking exhibits, in a curated programme of diverse voices and perspectives.

The final preparations are in full swing with artists adding finishing touches to their masterpieces, transforming the islands into a vibrant canvas of inspiration. The maltabiennale.art website also provides a tantalizing glimpse into the immersive experience that awaits.

maltabiennale.art is also presented in cooperation with the Ministries for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, and Gozo, as well as with Visit Malta, Malta Libraries, MCAST, Festivals Malta, Valletta Cultural Agency and Spazju Kreattiv; with the participation of Malta School of Art, AUM, ŻfinMalta, KorMalta, Teatru Manoel, Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Franco La Cecla, IULM University, Milan, Department of Humanities Studies, Faculty of Arts and Tourism, Underwater Department Heritage Malta, Archaeological Department Heritage Malta and Maritime Museum Heritage Malta.