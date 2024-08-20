Artists Stef Galea, Rebecca Bonaci, and Jade Zammit at ‘For The Love of Art’ exibition

The Bored Peach Club unveils the second edition of ‘For The Love of Art’, a visual arts exhibition that captures the serene and simple beauty of a summer day on the Maltese islands, at the Radisson Blu in St Julian’s

The exhibition features a carefully curated selection of works by talented Maltese artists Stef Galea, Rebecca Bonaci, and Jade Zammit, each of whom brings a unique perspective to the tranquil moments of a Maltese summer.

“‘For The Love of Art’ invites visitors to immerse themselves in the essence of summer through the eyes of these three exceptional artists,” said curator Ritianne Muscat.

The Bored Peach Club is a dynamic collective that brings together artists from around the world, fostering a creative community where diverse talents can mingle, collaborate, and create. “It’s a global gathering where artists of all backgrounds come together to share ideas and make extraordinary art,” Muscat said.

The exhibition is hosted at the Radisson Blu St Julian's, on the second floor, and runs until the end of September. Entry is free, with daily visiting hours from 10am-7pm.

Rebecca Bonaci is a graduate of B.A. (Hons) Fine Art in 2014, who forged a dual career in tattooing and visual arts. Her paintings, often inspired by the Maltese landscape and female figures, reflect her profound connection to nature. Bonaci’s work captures the timeless essence of the land, serving as a visual diary of her personal reflections, emotions, and experiences.

Jade Zammit, born 1990, is a Maltese visual artist with a background in architecture from the University of Malta. Specialising in drawing and painting, Zammit’s art is deeply rooted in nostalgia and personal moments. She favours intimate themes, crafting multidisciplinary works that weave stories of sentimentality, inviting viewers to connect with the past.

Stephanie Galea is a Maltese fashion photographer and visual artist now based in London. With a B.Sc (Hons) in Chemistry with materials from UOM and an MA in Photography from Central Saint Martins (UAL), Galea established herself in the fashion industry, contributing to prestigious publications like Vogue, Elle, and Harpers Bazaar. Her work often draws inspiration from her Maltese upbringing, creating narratives through fashion imagery that feature real people in everyday settings, blending the mundane with the traditional.