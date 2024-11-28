Renowned artist Raymond Pitrè passes away at 84

Raymond Pitrè, a towering figure in Malta's contemporary art scene, has passed away at the age of 84.

Known for his diverse body of work, Pitrè was a visual artist whose artistic legacy includes portraits of Malta’s presidents and prime ministers, ceiling paintings at St Joseph Parish Church in Msida and Stella Maris in Sliema, and designs for five sets of Malta stamps.

Pitrè’s work earned international acclaim, with exhibitions in cultural capitals like London, Berlin, Florence, and New York.

He represented Malta at the prestigious Venice Biennale in 1999, and his creations feature prominently in national collections and institutions.

In recognition of his contributions to the arts, Pitrè was honoured as a Member of the National Order of Merit in 2000.

Prime Minister Robert Abela paid tribute to Pitrè in a Facebook post. "Raymond Pitrè’s works can be found in every corner of the world, but he was always proud of Malta," Abela said, adding that his creations would soon feature in the new contemporary art museum MICAS. "Malta remains grateful for his artistic contribution."

Beyond his art, Pitrè briefly joined the Capuchin Order in his youth before serving in the police force for 12 years. It was only after this chapter of his life that he devoted himself fully to his art.