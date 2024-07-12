John Bonello | Adapting sensitive topics for a young audience

Could you tell us about your trajectory as a writer?

As a writer, I try to publish a minimum of one book per year, and write another for the following year. This is a rhythm that fits with my current lifestyle. If I manage to write more, I consider it a bonus. As a translator, I am currently under a three year contract with a target to finish three books in three years, and it looks like I’m getting there.

What was the process of crafting your award-winning book like?

The method I use when writing a new Irvin Vella novel is essentially the same for all books in the series – I brainstorm a few plot ideas, select one that feels the most engaging, then I go through a 3-month research period. This ends when I have a layout for the novel, and then I go through a 5 to 7 month writing period. After I finish the first draft, which is always handwritten, I start typing it to a soft version, which is also the first edit. I polish it as much as it needs – usually 3 to 4 cycles, at which point I send it to my editor / publisher. Then it’s waiting time … if it gets approved, we move to another round or two of editing, then proof reading, and finally it’s ready for illustration and layout…

How did it feel to win the National Book Prize in 2023?

I totally was not expecting it. I was competing against some really good books, and I didn’t think my book would stand a chance. In fact, during the event, we picked the last seats, as far away from the stage as possible, to just watch and relax. So when they called my name, I froze, and didn’t even know what to say.

What are some of the particular challenges of writing for children and young adults?

Writing for children has some challenges in terms of the subject matter, and how to approach it. For example, in this case, il-Każ tal-Ħabsi Bla Ħtija is a book for children where the main character ends up in jail. The challenge was in how to adapt such a sensitive subject to an audience that can be susceptible. On the other hand, when translating, the challenges are of a different nature – you don’t need to worry about the subject matter, but you need to find a way to get a concept across that might be coming from a different cultural background and mentality.

What are some of the challenges (or joys!) of maintaining a steady momentum through an entire series of detective novels aimed at young adults?

A long series needs to refresh itself with every new book. I work hard to avoid repeating story concepts, and I do this by introducing new characters and using new techniques of storytelling, while at the same time, keeping the familiarity of how the stories are structured, because after all, it’s what keeps readers coming back to the series. For me this is both challenging and fun. To be able to develop character arcs over multiple books but keeping the series relevant, fresh and tight is perhaps the most challenging aspect of it all – but in the end, as a great character once said, I love it when a plan comes together.

What’s next for you?

Just last week I finalised the 9th book in the Irvin Vella series, and it’s now in the hands of able illustrator and artist Francesca Grech to work her magic. It will be called ‘Il-Każ tal-Bottegin tax-Xorti’. In the meantime, I’m actively doing research to start sketching a new series, and I’m also working on the Maltese translation of Liu Cixin’s The Three Body Problem, a hardcore sci-fi novel with some pretty interesting concepts on how humanity would interact with a superior alien civilisation.

In collaboration with the National Book Council, MaltaToday will be interviewing the winners of the 2023 National Book Prize and Terramaxka Prize for children and young adults. More information regarding the awards can be found at ktieb.org.mt/