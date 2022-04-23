My essentials: Peter Camilleri’s cultural picks

1. Book

I recently read “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*uck” by Mark Ronson, which, as the title suggests, is one of those books trying to break down what one should do to get the most out of their life. It was in a period of my life where I was struggling with anxiety and trying to make sense of the decisions I have made in my life. This book helped me slow down my racing thoughts, and find my confidence and self-belief again.

2. Film

Tick, Tick, BOOM! - Hands down one of my favourite films of the year. From the cinematography, the soundtrack, the masterful performance of Andrew Garfield - I will watch this film over and over again without batting an eye! I felt like it missed out on some Nominations at this year’s Oscars, but it doesn’t diminish the fact that this movie is GREAT. It has moments of pure Musical Theatre magic, and moments that are heartfelt and real, creating a perfect blend of both extremes.

3. Internet/TV

I’m not a big social media guy. I have Twitter and never use it, Facebook seems to have died out, and Instagram feels fake because all you see are what people want you to see. But I am trying to get better at it, and so far it’s been going well. If I had to think of an influencer I follow, the people that come to mind are people and friends in my industry. By following and supporting their careers, it gives me the motivation to keep grinding and working on my craft.

4. Music

After listening to Musical Theatre throughout my Masters Course, and the countless self-tapes where I’ve had to sing some form of Musical Theatre song, the only way I can relax is by listening to anything but that genre. Depending on my mood, I will listen to anything from swing and crooner style genres, to some punk rock and classic rock and roll, but one artist I have listened to the most this year has been Sam Fender. His music sticks in my head, with its catchy melodies and deep lyrics. He’s easily my most listened to artist this year.

5. Place

One place I have been dying to go back to is Australia. During my contract onboard Anthem of the Seas in 2018, I made a bunch of new friendships, and my closest happened to be with people living the furthest away! I also have family in Australia, so I have made it a point to go and visit them all as soon as I can. Now all I need is to make sure there are no more hurdles to delay my trip! Thank you Covid-19.