My essentials: Shelby Aquilina’s cultural picks

1. Book

The last book I read was ‘It Ends with Us’ by Colleen Hoover. The book went viral on TikTok over the summer and my best friend bought it for me as a birthday present. I thought it was going to be a simple romance novel, but it was much more profound than that. It made me realise that not everything is as it seems on the outside, and that it takes immense strength to choose logic over emotion.

2. Film/TV

I recently watched ‘Elvis’ and I loved it. I could not pinpoint to a particular scene which stuck out to me because the entire film did! I did not know Elvis had such a heavy story. Nonetheless, his iconic songs which were played throughout the film and the incredible performances given by the actors made it so enjoyable to watch.

3. Internet

I have recently been getting into podcasts. They are a great way to keep updated with topics of personal interest, especially whilst on the go. My favourite is ‘The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett’. Every week, the host invites influential people of different backgrounds who share their journey to success. The conversation is authentic and provides a fascinating insight into the lives of successful entrepreneurs which I find very interesting and inspiring.

4. Music

‘Universe’ by Coldplay. Not only is it one of those great songs that immediately puts you in a good mood, but it also reminds me of someone who holds a very important place in my life.

5. Place

I was lucky enough to go on Erasmus in Bologna a couple of years ago and I immediately fell in love with the city. There is great food, amazing people and a wonderful atmosphere all around. I try and go back anytime I can to revisit friends, recall fun memories and eat some delicious pasta Bolognese!