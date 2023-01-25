My essentials: Maria Buckle's cultural picks

1. Book

I read ‘The Alice Network’ by Kate Quinn. I loved it from the very first page to the last. I This historical fiction novel ticked all the boxes. It’s a good balance of facts and fiction. I had no idea that this network, a very successful and extensive spy network run by a woman during world War I actually existed! I loved looking up actual facts after I had finished the book and I marvelled at how much these people accomplished when all the cards were against them.

2. Film

I watched ‘Emma’ recently. I enjoyed it, but it was weird because I found myself constantly unsure about whether I liked the protagonist or not. I would recommend it to anyone who likes period movies but I wouldn’t say it’s the best thing I’ve ever watched. I don’t get a lot of time to watch movies, so when I do get to watch one, it’s a rare treat!

3. Internet

I really don’t follow many influencers and blogs, unless they’re food related, however I do follow Kristina Kuzmic. She’s a bit of a hero in my eyes. She’s the kind of person who says it as it is whilst also keeping compassion and empathy at the forefront. She is not afraid of painting a real picture of what life is and how messy it can get, but she has a capacity of drawing something to learn from in every situation.

4. Music

I listen to so many different genres. At the moment I’m listening to the golden oldies, especially Frank Sinatra’s Fly me to the Moon and Bobby Darin’s Somewhere Beyond the Sea, as I’m working on a theatre production with The Shrinking Violets, called ‘In Other Words’ by Matthew Seager, which deals with Alzheimer’s and how music can help patients of this disease remain connected to their loved ones and surroundings.

5. Place

I recently visited the Cotswolds and also went glamping with my family and friends in Dorset. It was absolute heaven! Life was so much calmer, surrounded by everything we needed to enjoy nature together and actually take in our time as a family to enjoy each other’s company, talk and play and just wind down. I would go again in a heartbeat!