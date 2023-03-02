My essentials: Milica Lawrence’s cultural picks

1. Book

I love so much The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. It is a magical blend of simplicity and complexity, innocence and philosophical thoughts. It is a book for every reader regardless of age. It is a book to warm your heart and expand your mind. “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly: what is essential is invisible to the eye.”

2. Film

Miracle in Milan, from film director Vittorio De Sica. This extraordinary film is very complex with many layers. It teaches us the importance of kindness and humility. Relevance of this film is especially important in today’s world. More than ever, we need to love and understand each other.

3. Internet/film

In my spare time I enjoy watching National Geographic. Also, I follow Lea Hogg’s YouTube channel. Apart from that, I listen to good quality music of all genres. Lately, I’m interested in Maltese music and music spots as some of MPA students are also singers so I follow their activities in local singing contests and festivals.

4. Music

As a professional pianist and harpsichordist, my focus is on classical music, but I love other genres as well, especially jazz. However, sacred music is closest to my heart.

5. Place

Definitely Valletta! The real jewel of Europe and architectural marvel. Valletta is full of positive energy and good vibe. Just walking the streets of Valletta is a pure joy and privilege.