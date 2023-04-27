My essentials: Elisa von Brockdorff’s cultural picks

1. Book

I enjoy reading self-help books, like Mark Manson’s ‘Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck’. According to him, happiness comes from taking action and solving problems, rather than just worrying about them. It might sound obvious but it is easy to get caught up overthinking at times. Recently, I decided to switch things up and try reading fiction instead. I enjoyed ‘The Midnight Library’ by Matt Haig as it focuses on the choices we make and the impact they have on our lives. Even though it’s a work of fiction, it still made me think about real-life situations. For example, how changing one aspect about your life, for example the school or university course you attend, can have a ripple effect on many other areas, including the people you meet along the way.

2. Film

I recently watched the film ‘Lamb’ by Valdimar Jóhannsson. Its elements of surrealism were both fascinating and confusing, but at the same time, there were emotional moments that made me care about the characters. Apart from being a clever and multifaceted movie, it was aesthetically stunning too, set against a beautiful Icelandic scenery.

3. Internet/TV

I don’t own a television, so my main source of entertainment and information is the internet. Many interests I have relate to visual aesthetics such as contemporary art, art photography, interiors, fashion, graphic design, DIY projects and plants. I am also interested in music production, psychology, self-help, and crime. I tend to find a lot of content related to these topics on Pinterest, YouTube, as well as SkillShare which I recently subscribed to and is full of informative videos. I am always amazed at how much you can learn just through the Internet and sometimes I actually feel overwhelmed as there is so much content and I would like to have more time and energy to delve deeper into certain topics. Then there’s Reddit, a bit of a guilty pleasure for when I want to relax.

4. Music

I enjoy listening to Ambient, Indie Rock and Alternative music and I often put on Spotify recommendation playlists as it gives me an opportunity to discover new music. Locally, I really like Brikkuni, who seem to get better every time I watch them live. Their music seems to find a good balance between being easy on the ear without sacrificing good quality. I feel that they put a lot of effort into their music and performances, as their sound keeps evolving with time and reflects their immense dedication as musicians.

5. Place

I have a soft spot for Armier in Mellieħa as it feels as though it hasn’t changed that much over the past few decades, especially in contrast to the rest of Malta. The mix of nature, boathouses, different colours and textures also add to the charm of this place. I find being near the sea to be really peaceful and whenever I visit, it feels like a break from the usual chaos of life.