My essentials: Patrick Vella’s cultural picks

1. Book

One book I read in the last year that truly captivated me was “Educated” by Tara Westover. It fascinated me because it is a powerful memoir depicting the author’s journey from growing up in a strict and isolated household to pursuing education against all odds. Through her inspiring story, I learned about the transformative power of knowledge, resilience, and the pursuit of one’s dreams, even in the face of adversity. The book came highly recommended, and its extraordinary premise compelled me to pick it up.

2. Film

I recently watched Parasite directed by Bong Joon-ho. The film’s captivating scene during a rainstorm left a lasting impact. The intense cinematography, gripping tension, and symbolic elements made it powerful. I highly recommend Parasite for its masterful storytelling, social commentary, and outstanding performances. It deservedly won the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

3. TV/Internet

One online platform that has consistently captivated my attention is TED Talks. With its thought-provoking and inspiring talks from experts and innovators, TED Talks has become a go-to source for expanding knowledge and gaining fresh perspectives. The diverse range of speakers and the high-quality content make it a valuable resource that never fails to inspire and stimulate my mind.

4. Music

I’m totally into old-school rock music. It just gets me pumped up and inspired. Freddie Mercury is an absolute legend! That guy knew how to rock the stage like no other. The raw energy, rebellious vibes, and timeless tunes of classic rock just hit me right in the feels. It’s all about love, rebellion, and standing up for what you believe in, man. The sick guitar solos, killer vocals, and infectious beats never fail to get me grooving. It’s like stepping back in time to an era where music had the power to shape who you are. You dig?

5. Place

The allure of Kerala, India has me returning their time and again. Whether it’s conducting theatre workshops, participating in TV programmes, or simply reconnecting with true friends, each visit offers a profound experience. Exploring the rich cultural tapestry, ancient rituals dating back centuries, and the palpable energy of the region has been captivating. Kerala’s vibrant traditions and the opportunity to learn from genuine locals have deepened my connection to this remarkable place. Its essence, rooted in history and culture, continues to draw me back, fostering a sense of wonder and enlightenment with each visit. Go and see with your eyes, explore the beauty of Munnar, the Kathakali interpretation of Sanskrit, and the amazing agility of the Kalaripayattu, the oldest martial arts in the world to name a few.