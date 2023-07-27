My essentials: Edward Mifsud’s cultural picks

1. Book

Having delved into Jordan Peterson’s online content, I recently had the opportunity to read his 2018 book 12 Rules For Life. It’s a self-help book that discusses meaning and responsibility in life. One aspect that deeply resonated with me was the notion that prioritising long-term fulfilment should be regarded as an individual’s life mission, even if it means making sacrifices and relinquishing immediate gratification along the way. Peterson argues that certain life circumstances may temporarily overshadow our happiness, yet we can still feel a sense of accomplishment in our relationships and career choices by adopting a resilient approach when facing life’s challenges.

2. Film

Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back provides a rare glimpse into the creative process of one of the most influential bands in history. The three-part documentary merges together hours of previously unreleased footage from their 1969 recording sessions, which ultimately led to their final album, Let It Be. It’s truly remarkable to witness the exact moment when timeless classics such as Get Back, Don’t Let Me Down, I’ve Got a Feeling and Let It Be were created.

3. Internet/TV

I make a conscious effort to stay well-informed about local current affairs through a variety of sources, mostly online. One source that I consistently follow is Jon Mallia’s podcast. Its long-discussion format tends to provide an accurate portrayal of the interviewee’s perspective, or the argument being presented. The podcast covers a wide array of topics, presented in a captivating, informative and enjoyable style. Kudos to Jon and all the team!

4. Music

As a musician, maintaining an open mind when listening to music is essential for a multitude of reasons: drawing inspiration, growing artistically, collaborating effectively, engaging with diverse audiences, as well as adapting to the ever-changing musical landscape. However, from time to time, I do find myself falling back to the progressive rock genre, whether it’s the pioneering bands of the 1970s like Yes, Genesis, ELP, and Pink Floyd, or contemporary artists like Porcupine Tree, Steven Wilson, Haken, Dream Theater, and Tool. The genre captivates me with its expansive instrumentation, unconventional melodies, harmonies and metres, as well as its classically inspired song structures.

5. Place

I’d say that some of my favourite places around the island are the (very few) theatres we have. All the magic happens there, stories come to life, artist and audience become immersed into the realm of make-believe. Every time I set foot on stage, the initial anticipation and nervousness first transform into a state of total concentration and focus, then to pure elation and a sense of relief. A whirlwind of emotions indeed!