My essentials: Ioulia Chante’s cultural picks

1. Book

Kakorrafies by Kyriakos Athanasiadis, a collection of dark fantasy stories with unexpected, often bleak endings. Each tale is mysteriously set, highly descriptive, and thrilling, sparking my imagination. The surprising twists make you ponder the fine lines between normality and abnormality. This book has greatly influenced my creative process, and it was a great gift from my dog training teacher, back in Greece.

2. Film

Two Distant Strangers is a short film starring Joey Badass and Andrew Howard. It follows a man trying to get home to his dog but becomes trapped in a deadly loop, reliving the same events. Initially, it seems amusing, but as the main character repeatedly experiences the same nightmare, it becomes stressful. The film cleverly highlights police brutality and the unjust treatment faced by the Black community, offering a powerful commentary on these pressing issues.

3. TV/Internet

MEPAINTSME is an online contemporary art gallery curated by an anonymous artist based in the United States. Known for its unique curation approach, its blog and Instagram feed showcase aesthetics that resonate deeply with me, serving as a significant source of inspiration.

4. Music

I recently stumbled upon Lucrecia Dalt, a Colombian composer whose music is both experimental and mysterious yet carries a nostalgic and melodic quality. Her compositions use unique sounds that create a captivating atmosphere. I find her approach to music refreshing and inspiring, as it blends abstract elements with a sense of nostalgia.

5. Place

My favourite place in Malta is the area around Ras Il-Wahx in Mellieħa. It features a cluster of rocks near the shore, creating intricate sea routes and underwater caves that are ideal for kayaking and snorkelling adventures. It’s a quiet and secluded spot, perfect for enjoying the tranquility of the sea, and offers stunning views of the sunset.