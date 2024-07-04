My essentials: Jacob Sammut’s cultural picks

1. Books

Without revealing any spoilers, The Infernal Desire Machines Of Doctor Hoffman by Angela Carter was something I re-read recently, and it remains one of my all-time favourite books, even after reading it more than once. This novel is a captivating roller coaster of emotions and visuals, offering surreal and thought-provoking journeys. It’s definitely worth revisiting from both political and imaginative perspectives. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a compelling and immersive reading experience.

2. Film

I recently watched The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare and it was absolutely fantastic. It brought back memories of the movies I used to watch with my dad, such as The Guns Of Navarone, Where Eagles Dare, and other commando movies. The film is based on an actual operation that took place in 1942. I give it two enthusiastic thumbs up. Yep, I’m a real history enthusiast!

3. TV/Internet

To be frank, TV is mostly a platform for me to browse through Netflix and keep up with the series I follow. By the way, if you haven’t watched Fallout yet, you should definitely check it out. Furthermore, the internet serves as an essential tool for my research on upcoming projects and for staying informed about current local and international news.

4. Music

Music is such a big part of my life. I can’t do without it! Whether I’m in the darkroom, driving, or working out, I’ve got to have my music with me. So, if I had to choose, I wouldn’t just pick one band, I’d go with what I consider the ultimate 90s trio: Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Alice in Chains. Their music never gets old. It’s the music that I grew up with, learned from, and found comfort in.

5. Place

I am deeply connected to Scotland in every way. The people, traditions, culture, food, and the wide range of Single Malts and ciders are all incredibly dear to me. I make it a point to visit at least once a year, and I always try to visit more frequently if possible. Whether it’s the cities or the highlands, I always feel a strong sense of belonging.