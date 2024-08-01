My essentials: Julia Camilleri’s cultural picks

1. Book

Earlier this year I read Trust Exercise by Susan Choi which is a book that taught me to not always trust the blurb on the back (in the best way). Essentially this is a book about memory and how interpretations of life-changing events shape that memory, especially when we’re teenagers. And how when certain people’s experiences are louder than others, it can mean the difference between what is generally accepted as fiction and fact.

2. Film

I recently rewatched the film EMMA (2020) with Anya Taylor-Joy. The amount of times I’ve watched it at this point is absurd, it’s my absolute comfort film. It’s just an amalgamation of things that tickle my brain. Visually gorgeous, packed cast, surprisingly hilarious and don’t get me started on the costumes. A masterclass in subtle physical storytelling in every aspect, I could watch it on mute and still be giggling and kicking my feet.

3. Internet/TV

I’m on YouTube a lot and right now it’s pretty much full of Animal Crossing themed videos because I just received the game for my birthday and if I’m being honest, it’s pretty much taken over my life. It’s just a cozy relaxing game you can go into any time for as long as you want, and just turn your brain off. When it comes to TV my boyfriend and I have just started Barry, starring Bill Hader which I went into totally blind, so good highly recommend.

4. Music

I go through periods of fixation with certain artists and right now I’m definitely in my Chappell Roan phase and have been listening to her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess pretty much on loop, it’s just the fun, slightly unhinged pop I’m into right now. That being said, some artists I always end up going back to are Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, Japanese Breakfast and Mitski (you can probably see the theme forming here). I’m definitely a sad indie/pop girl at heart, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

5. Place

I know I’m a bit biased because I live there but I think Rabat is genuinely one of the prettiest old towns in Malta. I can see why it gets a lot of tourists, the narrow roads and the cobbled streets. Sometimes when I’m walking home, I could definitely picture myself in a remote Sicilian village or something. It also doesn’t hurt to be a stone’s throw away from Serkin. And when it comes to beaches it’s close to my favourite place which is Għar Lapsi. I have lots of great memories there that include ice creams and close friends.