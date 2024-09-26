My essentials: Kevin Sciberras’s cultural picks

1. Books

I enjoyed reading The Lost Painting by Jonathan Harr because it masterfully blends art history with an engaging mystery. I was immersed in the fascinating search for a lost Caravaggio masterpiece, offering rich historical details and a vivid portrayal of the art world. Harr’s storytelling is captivating, making the scholarly quest feel like a thrilling detective story. The characters are compelling, and the discovery process is both intellectually stimulating and suspenseful, which kept me turning the pages.

2. Film

I enjoyed watching Tinder Swindler because it was a gripping documentary that exposed the shocking manipulation of online dating. It was fascinating to see how a charismatic conman could deceive and manipulate so many unsuspecting women through social media. The dramatic twists, emotional stories of the victims, and the audacity of the conman kept me hooked and intrigued. It was thought-provoking because it shed light on the dangers of digital relationships and financial scams.

3. internet/ TV

I enjoy watching Vimeo because it offers a unique platform for creative and visually captivating content. I especially love time-lapse videos of cities around the world, as they give me a fast-paced yet immersive experience of different cultures, architecture, and city life. Short movies on Vimeo are another favourite, as they often feature fresh storytelling and artistic perspectives that you can’t always find elsewhere. Vimeo’s focus on high-quality, indie-style content keeps me coming back for more creative inspiration.

4. Music

I like the soundtrack album of the Netflix series The Empress because it perfectly captures the mood and atmosphere of the series. The music is both powerful and emotional, with sweeping orchestral arrangements that bring a sense of grandeur and drama. Each track feels like a journey, allowing me to relive the key moments of the show. I also appreciate how the orchestral compositions balance elegance and tension, making it an album that resonates deeply with the emotions of the story.

5. Place

Visiting Auvers-sur-Oise in 2019 was a deeply memorable experience for me. The town’s quietness and peacefulness provided a serene escape from the bustle of everyday life. Walking through its charming streets, surrounded by nature, felt calming and reflective. The highlight was visiting the cemetery, where Vincent and Theo Van Gogh are buried. The beauty and simplicity of the place, combined with the town’s artistic legacy, left a lasting impression that made the visit both meaningful and unforgettable.