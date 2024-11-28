My essentials: Krista Šujak’s cultural picks

1. Book

A series of books which I have enjoyed reading were 'THE HUNGER GAMES' series by Suzanne Collins. I love adventure books where I can let my imagination take me to places I've never been. Obviously, once the movies were released, I immediately watched them. I believe that movies and books will give you different perspectives, however I recommend reading the books before watching their adaptations come to life on the screen.

2. Film

A recent film I watched was Us. It’s a psychological thriller and a horror movie at the same time. It will forever be one of those movies that will keep on playing in my head. Not only does it have an amazing story, but the plot twist at the end is one that you can’t forget. Throughout the whole movie I was at the edge of my seat, and it is the type of movie that triggers a discussion after watching it.

3. Internet/TV

I tend to watch television in order to have a look at my favourite television shows on Netflix. My most recent one was FROM. It's not for those who aren't fans of horror, let's put it this way. (Krista's TV section.)

4. Music

Last August, I had the opportunity to go to Adele’s concert in Munich. She is my idol, both music wise and personally. I admire her honesty and talent, and I hope that one day I can follow in her footsteps.

5. Place

My favourite country is Croatia. I can’t choose a specific place though. I love the beaches because they are just beautiful, the sea is so clear, and the weather is so nice. But then I also love the rural side that is full of forests; it’s something that we can’t see in Malta. Since I am half Croatian, I visit Croatia a lot to see my family. I think that Croatia is a place that everyone should visit at least once in their life.