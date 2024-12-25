My essentials: Moira Scicluna Zahra’s cultural picks

Book

The last book I read and enjoyed was No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai. After reading several of Haruki Murakami's works, I saw some good reviews on Dazai’s novel and was drawn to his raw, introspective narrative. The story is about alienation and identity and the protagonist's struggle with disconnection from society. It was an interesting read and even though throughout the book I was rooting for the protagonist, you just know deep down that it’s not going to end well.



Film

Two standout films I watched this year are Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage, and Your Monster, a romantic comedy-horror. Dream Scenario follows a professor who gains popularity when he appears in people's dreams, leading to both adoration and backlash, effectively tackling cancel culture. Your Monster tells the story of a young woman who discovers a monster in her closet, representing her fears. I loved the film's narrative and striking visuals, especially as the protagonist builds a relationship with the monster.



Internet and TV

I follow various illustration accounts and alternative fashion influencers, including Leandra Medine Cohen @leandramcohen. Leandra led the team at Man Repeller, a blog that was focused on the idea that women often dress for themselves and not necessarily to attract men. It featured a mix of humour, commentary on trends, as well as broader cultural issues. Leandra still posts outfits on her own social media account that are often eclectic and very alternative compared to other popular influencers. I turn to her account for a dose of something unusual in a sea of sameness.



Music

My relationship with music has changed drastically throughout the years. Nowadays my playlist is dictated by my kids. With that said, one particular band that I have always loved is The Cure. What I really appreciate about their music is the iconic sound that lingers in every album even though some are melancholic and others more playful. I also listen to popular contemporary music. I would say my current favourites are Billie Eilish and The Weekend. Both seem to blend pop with darker more atmospheric sounds.



Place

One of my favourite places in Malta has to be Wied iz-Zurrieq. I was raised nearby, and my friends and family swam there on most days during the summer. What I love about it is how wild and majestic it is, and particularly when there is no one about, it is quite a sight. On an island that is so overly constructed, it almost feels surreal to still have places like this. I also appreciate that it has remained largely unchanged over the years, I get quite nostalgic when visiting.

This article is supported by Arts Council Malta.