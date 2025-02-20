My essentials: Matthew Sant’s cultural picks

Book

I did come across an article once that really stuck with me. It was about Robin Williams and how, in the world of comedy, you can be loved by so many people, yet deep down, you might be the saddest person on earth – trapped in depression, unable to find a way out. It talked about the psychology of comedy and how comedians often bring joy to others while struggling with their own darkness. The article emphasised that even in those moments when happiness feels impossible, light can be created. It was a powerful reminder that even the funniest people need to take care of their own happiness, too.

Film

A few months ago, I watched a movie on Netflix called Ezra. The film tells the story of a father with an autistic son, exploring some of life’s most challenging realities. It follows a father – who once wrote for stand-up comedy – when he finally gets the chance to perform and express his deep-seated emotions, driven by his love for his son. As the story unfolds, we learn that the father himself is on the autism spectrum. He spent his childhood grappling with a strict, military-style upbringing that never allowed him to feel understood. This very struggle fuels his determination to give his son a better life – one of freedom and acceptance, free from judgement.

One scene that particularly touched me was when the child, who had never been one to offer a hug or show affection easily – often responding with shouts and unusual noises – approached his father and embraced him for the very first time. That moment was incredibly emotional and encapsulated the film’s powerful message about the transformative nature of love and connection. Ezra is not only brilliantly cast and beautifully told, but it also offers deep insights into resilience and the human spirit. I highly recommend watching it; its lessons and emotions are bound to leave a lasting impression.

Internet and TV

I'm a big fan of Ricky Gervais – not a fanatic, just someone who really enjoys his stand-up routines, his writings, and his interviews, as well as those of other comedian artists. One thing that really struck me was when he said people should learn to accept being offended, just as passionately as they defend their rights. Nowadays, it seems that many folks cling so tightly to their own principles that they only listen to opinions that echo their own. If you scroll through Facebook comments, you'll see just how extreme that can get. What Gervais was suggesting is that if you insist on only accepting views that fit your own narrow perspective, then you should be open to having your ideas challenged – even if that means someone might make fun of you or even offend you. I find that perspective both refreshing and a much-needed reminder to keep an open mind.

Music

I don’t really have one specific person I follow all the time. As a character, I tend to follow someone for a while, and then I end up needing a break. I don’t want to be boxed into following just one person continuously. That said, there are some artists whose work I always admire, like Bruno Mars, Michael Bublé, Queen, and Elton John. If I had to pick a song that really inspired me, it would be I’m Still Standing by Elton John. It truly resonates with me, and it’s a great reminder of resilience, perseverance, and determination. For me, it’s about embracing the ups and downs of life and standing strong in the face of adversity.

Place

While I truly need to travel more, work commitments and financial constraints often make it challenging. When it comes to destinations, I’m drawn to summer beach getaways like Spain, Italy, and the Greek islands. Although I don't have one absolute favourite, the Greek islands hold a special appeal for me. They offer a peaceful, less crowded atmosphere that feels incredibly relaxing, and the food is amazing. I'm also curious about traveling outside of Europe, but for now, if I had to choose one destination, the Greek islands would be my pick.