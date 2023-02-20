[IN PICTURES] Malta Carnival 2023: From Disney to Kiss and dancers outside Castille
Princesses, Mexican cowboys, American Indians, the rockers from Kiss, and Disney's characters have made it to Malta's carnival floats as they fill the streets of Valletta and Floriana with colour
After a three-year interlude because of the pandemic and the restrictions it caused on public gatherings, Carnival 2023 has returned with the brightest of colours to fill the streets of Valletta and Floriana with colour and music.
Our photographer James Bianchi visited the Floriana Granaries on Monday morning where the floats were parked and tried to capture the colourful spirit of carnival. He also visited Valletta, where children on holiday, paraded in their costumes.