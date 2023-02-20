menu

[IN PICTURES] Malta Carnival 2023: From Disney to Kiss and dancers outside Castille

Princesses, Mexican cowboys, American Indians, the rockers from Kiss, and Disney's characters have made it to Malta's carnival floats as they fill the streets of Valletta and Floriana with colour

james_bianchi
20 February 2023, 12:14pm
by James Bianchi
A child on carnival school break reaching for the sky on the sun-soaked Granaries in Floriana (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
After a three-year interlude because of the pandemic and the restrictions it caused on public gatherings, Carnival 2023 has returned with the brightest of colours to fill the streets of Valletta and Floriana with colour and music.

Rock group Kiss made it to Malta's carnival
Our photographer James Bianchi visited the Floriana Granaries on Monday morning where the floats were parked and tried to capture the colourful spirit of carnival. He also visited Valletta, where children on holiday, paraded in their costumes.

Colourful costumes on the stairs leading up to Castille
Rock concert on the Granaries
Disney characters also made an appearance
Beauty and the Beast in sun-baked Malta
Cowboys and indians make the customary appearance
A Mexican posse on the Granaries
Newspapers splashed onto a float as enthusiasts yearn for the long-promised carnival village
James Bianchi is chief photographer and video reporter
