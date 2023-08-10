Rock in the Forest 2023 on 25 August in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Malta

After last year’s tenth anniversary edition, the annual live concert Rock in the Forest will take place on Friday 25 August 2023 at Chateau Buskett, limits of Rabat.

Once again, the concert will be offering the audience and fans some of the best and favourite live songs from all ages. These include classic, modern and contemporary rock hits from bands and artists such as Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Queen, Maneskin, Kiss, Pink Floyd, Green Day, Paramore, Blondie, Muse, U2, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Eurythmics, Bryan Adams, Alanis Morissette, Tina Turner and many more. The set list will also include a number of surprise additions.

Rock in the Forest 2023 will be held in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Fundraising Malta and its awareness and fundraising initiatives. On behalf of CF, Josette Falzon said: “We are truly honoured that Rock in the Forest has partnered with our cause for this year’s edition, which promises to be a great success. Through such events, we will continue raising awareness on CF as well as raise funds towards research projects aimed at finding a cure to this disease. We encourage everyone, especially the CF Malta family, to attend Rock in the Forest on 25 August.”

Cystic Fibrosis is an inherited disease caused by a faulty gene. There is currently no cure for this disease even though nowadays there are several treatments which have increased the life expectancy of CF patients.

Over the years, Rock in the Forest raised funds for various charities and NGOs including DAR Bjorn, Terry Time Trust, Dr Klown, Assistance to Children in Care Association (ACICA) and Wateraid.

This year’s concert features the participation of 14 local singers and musicians including guest star artists Gianni Zammit (RUG) and guitarist Wayne Camilleri, as well as resident singers Jeanelle Newell, Sarah De Marco, Simaria Galea, David Ellul Mercer, Georgius Mifsud and the event founder David Perotti.

The Rock in the Forest core band features Kristina Perotti (drums), guitarists Carl Tanti, Georgius Mifsud (Checkmate MT), Mario Saliba (Bletchley Park, Explicit) and Gianni Zammit, bassist Cliff Smith (Rising Sunset) and drummer Franco Aloisio (who, together with Cliff Smith, were former members of Corkskrew) as well as keyboardist Sergio Bellizzi.

“After last year’s special concert, which was the first one after the pandemic and our tenth anniversary edition, we look forward with great enthusiasm to the eleventh edition of Rock in the Forest. Once again, and, in line with our brand, the event will be held at the magical and unique setting of Chateau Buskett.”

Perotti added: “Following last year’s success, we augur that this year will see hundreds of people attending with the aim of providing them with great entertainment whilst raising funds and awareness on Cystic Fibrosis Trust. I would like to thank our band members, singers, collaborators, partners and all those who make Rock in the Forest possible.”

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are available online from https://www.showshappening.com/Rock-in-The-Forest/Rock-in-The-Forest or at the door on the night. While general standing space is available, table bookings for diners are available, while the bar area will be open throughout the evening. Early bookings for those who would like a table is advisable. Diners can book a table by sending a private message on #RockintheForest Facebook page or via e-mail to [email protected]

Parking facilities are available at Chateau Buskett. More info and event page on https://www.facebook.com/rockintheforesthttps://www.facebook.com/rockintheforest