Robert Aquilina questioned by police over alleged domestic violence incident

Former Repubblika president Robert Aquilina has been summoned for questioning at the police depot over an alleged domestic violence incident.

MaltaToday is informed that an altercation took place in Aquilina's home that prompted the police officer on fixed point in front of his house to intervene.

A police report was subsequently filed against Aquilina.

This newspaper understands that a magistrate refused a request for his arrest, and Aquilina was instead summoned to the Police HQ in Floriana on Saturday afternoon.

Aquilina did not release a comment on his way in the depot when approached by MaltaToday.

More to follow...