Carlos Debattista, Lara Azzopardi appointed on MEIA Film and TV Committee

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) has announced the appointment of Carlos Debattista as chair and Lara Azzopardi as co-chair of its Film and TV Advisory Committee.

“The committee now looks forward to collaborating with Carlos Debattista and Lara Azzopardi as they continue to drive its mission forward. Their leadership is expected to leave a lasting legacy in Malta’s entertainment industry,” the MEIA said in a press statement.

Carlos Debattista, co-founder of Take//Two, has shaped Malta's film industry since 2006 with works like the sitcom Deceduti, dramas Gizelle and L-Evangelisti, and the feature film Limestone Cowboy. His TV drama Merjen has also found success in the U.S. and Canada. Currently, his film Castillo is Malta's submission for the Academy Awards 2025.

Lara Azzopardi, who joins Debattista as Co-Chair, brings over three decades of experience in the television and media industry. Immersed in the arts since the age of seven, her journey began with radio programs and hosting children’s TV shows.

The associated said: “Debattista and Azzopardi intend to implement strategies that will promote professional development, facilitate the export of local productions, and highlight Malta’s unique identity through film, dedicated to supporting and celebrating Malta’s vibrant community of filmmakers and creative professionals.”

The MEIA extended its gratitude to Abigail Mallia, previous Chair, and Erica Muscat, previous co-chair, for their dedication and impactful contributions to the committee.

Established in 2020, the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) stands as a prominent non-profit organisation dedicated to championing the rights, growth, and development of Malta's vibrant entertainment and arts industry.