Jurassic World to start filming in Malta at the end of August

Blockbuster movie Jurassic World: Dominion will start being filming in Malta towards the end of August.

The production was originally slated to start filming earlier this year but had to be stopped after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech told MaltaToday this will be the first blockbuster production since the pandemic started.

“We are reigniting the industry with a bang,” he said, insisting that all necessary health measures are being taken in collaboration with health authorities.

“Around 5,000 tests will be carried out on those involved throughout the production,” he said.

The production will be employing around 1,000 individuals.

“As Film Commission, we’ve been working hard to attract the Universal Pictures blockbuster since April 2019. Our recently-introduced incentives, the 40% cash-back for productions, serves as a key incentive to studios & film-makers to consider Malta for film and TV productions” Grech stated.

This will be the first blockbuster movie shot in Malta since ‘World War Z’ was filmed here in 2011 and released in 2013.

Minister for Tourism, Julia Farrugia Portelli stated "the Malta Film Commission is expecting 9 international productions during this year. Starting with Jurassic World: Dominion, other multi million projects will follow with huge investment in our economy, creating more jobs to anyone working in the film industry in Malta".

The production will include Valletta, Vittoriosa, Mellieħa and Pembroke.

The film is expected to be released in cinemas in June 2021 and will be filmed in Malta, Vancouver, Hawaii and London’s Pinewood studios.

Colin Trevorrow will return as director for the third instalment of Jurassic World. The cast of the original 1993 Jurassic Park film, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill, will also return in the latest film.

The latest Jurassic World Movie released in 2018 managed to make $1.3 billion worldwide, ranking 15th worldw

