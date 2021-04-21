Award-winning Vella Gera novel ‘Sriep...’ set to hit cinemas later this year

The first feature film adaptation of the award-winning Maltese novel A Vipers' Pit (Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi) is set to hit cinema screens later this year.

Set in 1984 and 2012, the film treads the line between political thriller and family drama as it takes a hard look at the decades-old relationships between big business and politics in Malta, a combination that can lead to deadly consequences. At its centre is a fictional assassination attempt on former prime minister Dom Mintoff's life and the impact the conspiracy has on an inter-generational web of characters.

The film was funded through a collaboration between the National Book Council, Shadeena Entertainment Ltd and Splash Screen Entertainment. Spearheaded by Shadeena Entertainment’s Martin Bonnici, the project was the winner of the inaugural NBC Film Adaptation Fund in 2019.

The production brought together over 50 talented artists and technicians from Malta with the support of a number of Cypriot talents. With a budget of approximately €250,000, the film had to make its way through the pandemic, shooting under strict conditions in the summer of 2020 with remote post-production work throughout the Autumn and Winter seasons.

Martin Bonnici, Producer, Director and Cinematographer of the film, adds ‘No debut feature film is easy, but restrictions placed on the production due to the ongoing pandemic did make things more daunting at times. However, thanks to the National Book Council support, our dedicated and talented team and supporters like Neriku Catering and MaltaBrew, we managed to put together a product we are extremely proud of.’

The adaptation process kicked off in 2017 with Teodor Reljić and Martin Bonnici working to turn the novel into a story fit for the screen. Initially slated for a spring 2021 release, the film currently awaits the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions to launch in local cinemas as it starts its festival journey.

Shadeena Entertainment is a Maltese company established in 2010, working on developing and producing original content, the production of commercials, and renting of film-making equipment to independent filmmakers. Over the years, it has produced over a dozen short films and co-produced a mini-series with Sajjetta Ltd. ‘Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi’ is the company’s first feature film production.